Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock's current standing and prospects for future performance. Sunrun Inc.'s current trading price is -54.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.61%. The stock's price range for this period has been between $14.55 and $39.13 The company's shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.57 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 9.22 million over the last three months. The present stock price for Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is $17.99. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $17.80 after an opening price of $17.57. The stock briefly fell to $17.15 before ending the session at $17.21.



Sunrun Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $39.13 on 09/15/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $14.55 on 05/19/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.85B and boasts a workforce of 12408 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.21, with a change in price of -8.38. Similarly, Sunrun Inc. recorded 9,455,732 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.89%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RUN stands at 1.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.35.

RUN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Sunrun Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 43.68%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 38.07%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 34.47% and 42.77%, respectively.

RUN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -25.12% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -33.93%. The price of RUN fallen by 8.93% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -7.01%.