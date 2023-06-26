SRGA’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s Performance

The current stock price for Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) is $0.28. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.3898 after opening at $0.2901. It dipped to a low of $0.2323 before ultimately closing at $0.20. Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $6.77 on 08/08/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.17, recorded on 06/22/23. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of SRGA Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -95.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 69.52%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.17 and $6.77. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 57.75 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.03 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -83.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.36M and boasts a workforce of 217 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4020, with a change in price of -1.8103. Similarly, Surgalign Holdings Inc. recorded 1,255,370 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -86.62%.

SRGA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Surgalign Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is at 9.07%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 10.29%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 4.89% and 12.68%, respectively.

SRGA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -85.94% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -79.43%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SRGA has leaped by -71.75%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -76.30%.