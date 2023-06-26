Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -49.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 135.26%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.68 and $3.18. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.12 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.48 million over the last 3 months. The stock of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) is currently priced at $1.60. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.605 after opening at $1.46. The day’s lowest price was $1.41 before the stock closed at $1.47. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Spero Therapeutics Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $3.18 on 09/22/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.68 on 08/02/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 83.58M and boasts a workforce of 41 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6727, with a change in price of -0.2300. Similarly, Spero Therapeutics Inc. recorded 476,377 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.57%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SPRO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SPRO Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 32.48%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 41.30%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 18.64% and 9.59% respectively.

SPRO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -7.51% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -3.03%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SPRO has leaped by -16.23%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.91%.