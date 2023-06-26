Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Southwestern Energy Company’s current trading price is -34.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.35%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $4.57 and $8.39. The company, active in the Energy sector, saw a trading volume of around 28.45 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 20.77 million observed over the last three months. Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) currently has a stock price of $5.50. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $5.57 after opening at $5.37. The lowest recorded price for the day was $5.35 before it closed at $5.50. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Southwestern Energy Company’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $8.39 on 08/23/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $4.57 on 05/04/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.05B and boasts a workforce of 1118 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Southwestern Energy Company

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Southwestern Energy Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.11, with a change in price of +0.10. Similarly, Southwestern Energy Company recorded 24,109,176 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.85%.

How SWN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SWN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.63.

SWN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Southwestern Energy Company over the past 50 days is 88.57%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 86.67%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 86.30% and 85.43%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

SWN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -5.98%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -8.79%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SWN has fallen by 4.96%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.18%.