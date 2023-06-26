SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. SoundHound AI Inc.’s current trading price is -26.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 293.55%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.93 and $4.97 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 35.18 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 13.03 million over the last three months. SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) stock is currently valued at $3.66. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $4.02 after opening at $4.02. The stock briefly dropped to $3.48 before ultimately closing at $4.08. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



SoundHound AI Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $4.97 on 02/08/23 and the lowest value was $0.93 on 12/22/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 86.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 735.22M and boasts a workforce of 430 employees.

SoundHound AI Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating SoundHound AI Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.83, with a change in price of +1.60. Similarly, SoundHound AI Inc. recorded 15,453,813 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +77.67%.

SOUN Stock Stochastic Average

SoundHound AI Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 64.79%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 58.95%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 73.82% and 80.72%, respectively.

SOUN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 106.78%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 232.73%. The price of SOUN increased 24.91% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.61%.