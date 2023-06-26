SOFI Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

At present, SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has a stock price of $8.28. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $8.29 after an opening price of $7.91. The day’s lowest price was $7.71, and it closed at $8.49. In terms of market performance, SoFi Technologies Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $10.23 on 06/14/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $4.24 on 12/28/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of SOFI Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -19.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 95.28%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $4.24 and $10.23. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 62.04 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 49.08 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 43.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.92B and boasts a workforce of 4200 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for SoFi Technologies Inc.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating SoFi Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.35, with a change in price of +1.60. Similarly, SoFi Technologies Inc. recorded 44,836,383 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.95%.

Examining SOFI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SOFI stands at 1.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.17.

SOFI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 66.26%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 62.06%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 65.69% and 67.62%, respectively.

SOFI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 79.61%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 81.18%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SOFI has fallen by 56.52%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.30%.