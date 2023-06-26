Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Snowflake Inc.’s current trading price is -14.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.18%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $119.27 and $205.66. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.7 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 6.04 million observed over the last three months. The current stock price for Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is $176.74. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $181.8165 after opening at $175.75. It dipped to a low of $174.61 before ultimately closing at $178.25. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Snowflake Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $205.66 on 08/26/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $119.27 on 01/06/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 29.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 56.40B and boasts a workforce of 5884 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Snowflake Inc.

As of right now, 23 analysts are rating Snowflake Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 156.29, with a change in price of +20.70. Similarly, Snowflake Inc. recorded 5,955,317 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.23%.

How SNOW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SNOW stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SNOW Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Snowflake Inc. over the last 50 days is at 71.37%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 65.79%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 68.25% and 67.05%, respectively.

SNOW Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 23.13% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 20.43%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SNOW has leaped by -0.23%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.04%.