Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Inc. (SIRI) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

The stock market performance of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $6.85 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $3.32, recorded on 04/27/23.

52-week price history of SIRI Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -44.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.36%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $3.32 and $6.85. The shares of the Communication Services sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 23.94 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 16.3 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.46B and boasts a workforce of 5869 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Sirius XM Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.98, with a change in price of -2.04. Similarly, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. recorded 17,652,955 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -34.75%.

SIRI Stock Stochastic Average

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 68.46%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 71.70%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 55.97% and 56.60%, respectively.