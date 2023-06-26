Home  »  Finance   »  Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week ...

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Shopify Inc.’s current trading price is -4.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 171.35%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $23.63 and $67.36 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.14 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 15.64 million over the last three months.

At present, Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has a stock price of $64.12. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $63.92 after an opening price of $62.03. The day’s lowest price was $61.58, and it closed at $63.79.

Shopify Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $67.36 on 06/16/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $23.63 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 42.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 81.19B and boasts a workforce of 11600 employees.

Shopify Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating Shopify Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 28 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 51.58, with a change in price of +14.90. Similarly, Shopify Inc. recorded 17,047,193 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.24%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SHOP stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

SHOP Stock Stochastic Average

Shopify Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 85.66%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 73.28%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 70.30% and 68.87%, respectively.

SHOP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 84.73%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 77.18%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SHOP has fallen by 8.73%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.91%.

