Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock's current standing and prospects for future performance. Riot Platforms Inc.'s current trading price is -19.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 256.92%. The stock's price range for this period has been between $3.25 and $14.43 The company's shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 29.54 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 22.82 million over the last three months. The stock price for Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) currently stands at $11.60. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $12.11 after starting at $11.11. The stock's lowest price was $10.90 before closing at $11.24.



Riot Platforms Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $14.43 on 04/18/23 and a low of $3.25 for the same time frame on 12/28/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.15B and boasts a workforce of 489 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.35, with a change in price of +5.66. Similarly, Riot Platforms Inc. recorded 20,735,756 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +95.29%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RIOT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

RIOT Stock Stochastic Average

Riot Platforms Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 43.56%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 64.59%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 61.83% and 56.77%, respectively.

RIOT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 242.18%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 202.87%. The price of RIOT fallen by 2.84% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.35%.