Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock's current standing and prospects for future performance. Plug Power Inc.'s current trading price is -70.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.49%. The stock's price range for this period has been between $7.39 and $31.56 The company's shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 22.48 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 24.05 million over the last three months. The present stock price for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is $9.20. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $9.49 after an opening price of $9.38. The stock briefly fell to $9.14 before ending the session at $9.68.



Plug Power Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $31.56 on 08/25/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $7.39 on 05/15/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.64B and boasts a workforce of 3353 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.10, with a change in price of -6.51. Similarly, Plug Power Inc. recorded 21,525,516 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -41.44%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PLUG stands at 0.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

PLUG Stock Stochastic Average

Plug Power Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 41.23%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 31.56%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 41.82% and 49.61%, respectively.

PLUG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -25.63% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -27.67%. The price of PLUG fallen by 4.43% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -14.97%.