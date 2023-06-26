PINS Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

In terms of market performance, Pinterest Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $29.27 on 03/27/23, while the lowest value was $16.77 on 07/26/22. 52-week price history of PINS Stock A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Pinterest Inc.’s current trading price is -10.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.42%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $16.77 and $29.27. Shares of the company, which operates in the Communication Services sector, recorded a trading volume of around 20.16 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 11.45 million over the last three months. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.09B and boasts a workforce of 3987 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.27, with a change in price of +0.32. Similarly, Pinterest Inc. recorded 12,268,197 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.23%.

PINS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PINS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PINS Stock Stochastic Average

Pinterest Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 67.54%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 85.74%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.11% and 87.90%, respectively.

PINS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 8.07% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 7.36%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PINS has fallen by 10.44%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.13%.