PINS Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

In terms of market performance, Pinterest Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $29.27 on 03/27/23, while the lowest value was $16.77 on 07/26/22.

52-week price history of PINS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Pinterest Inc.’s current trading price is -10.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.42%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $16.77 and $29.27. Shares of the company, which operates in the Communication Services sector, recorded a trading volume of around 20.16 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 11.45 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.09B and boasts a workforce of 3987 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.27, with a change in price of +0.32. Similarly, Pinterest Inc. recorded 12,268,197 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.23%.

PINS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PINS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PINS Stock Stochastic Average

Pinterest Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 67.54%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 85.74%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.11% and 87.90%, respectively.

PINS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 8.07% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 7.36%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PINS has fallen by 10.44%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.13%.

