Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Pfizer Inc.’s current trading price is -30.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.89%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $36.17 and $54.93. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 23.47 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 24.59 million observed over the last three months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) currently has a stock price of $38.30. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $38.87 after opening at $38.71. The lowest recorded price for the day was $38.28 before it closed at $38.73. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Pfizer Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $54.93 on 12/14/22, while the lowest value was $36.17 on 05/18/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 217.16B and boasts a workforce of 83000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Pfizer Inc.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Pfizer Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 40.20, with a change in price of -5.25. Similarly, Pfizer Inc. recorded 24,103,750 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.06%.

How PFE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PFE stands at 0.36. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.31.

PFE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Pfizer Inc. over the past 50 days is 38.45%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 40.92%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 50.74% and 61.88%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

PFE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -25.25%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -25.37%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PFE has leaped by -3.38%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.65%.