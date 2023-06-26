Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Performant Financial Corporation’s current trading price is -24.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 74.71%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.72 and $3.97. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.09 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.15 million over the last 3 months. At present, Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) has a stock price of $3.01. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.53 after an opening price of $3.52. The day’s lowest price was $3.005, and it closed at $3.52. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Performant Financial Corporation’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $3.97 on 01/03/23 and a low of $1.72 for the same time frame on 09/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 227.51M and boasts a workforce of 1023 employees.

Performant Financial Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Performant Financial Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.04, with a change in price of -0.26. Similarly, Performant Financial Corporation recorded 226,737 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.10%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PFMT stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

PFMT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Performant Financial Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 56.47%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 55.84%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 81.40% and 90.64% respectively.

PFMT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -16.76%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.50%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PFMT has fallen by 30.09%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.86%.