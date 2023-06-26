PARA’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -6.96%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -6.96%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PARA has fallen by 7.27%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.53%. At present, Paramount Global (PARA) has a stock price of $15.70. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $15.67 after an opening price of $15.35. The day’s lowest price was $15.33, and it closed at $15.36. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Paramount Global’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $27.49 on 08/16/22 and a low of $13.80 for the same time frame on 05/25/23.

52-week price history of PARA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Paramount Global’s current trading price is -42.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.80%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$13.80 and $27.49. The Paramount Global’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 2.87 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 15.05 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Paramount Global (PARA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.23B and boasts a workforce of 24500 employees.

Paramount Global: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Paramount Global as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 11 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.78, with a change in price of -7.53. Similarly, Paramount Global recorded 13,779,120 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -32.51%.

PARA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PARA stands at 0.73. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.71.

PARA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Paramount Global’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 17.95%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 39.80%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 45.81% and 50.70%, respectively.