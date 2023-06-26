Palantir Technologies Inc.: Analyzing PLTR Stock Trends

The stock price for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) currently stands at $14.03. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $14.14 after starting at $13.64. The stock’s lowest price was $13.56 before closing at $14.05. In terms of market performance, Palantir Technologies Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $17.16 on 06/07/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $5.84 on 01/24/23. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of PLTR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -18.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 140.24%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $5.84 to $17.16. In the Technology sector, the Palantir Technologies Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 74.57 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.68.42 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 68.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 30.96B and boasts a workforce of 3850 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Palantir Technologies Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Palantir Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.84, with a change in price of +6.66. Similarly, Palantir Technologies Inc. recorded 62,168,641 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +90.37%.

Examining PLTR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PLTR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PLTR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Palantir Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 68.32%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 35.06%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 43.21% and 57.18% respectively.

PLTR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 118.54%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 122.35%. The price of PLTR fallen by 11.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.48%.