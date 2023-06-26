PagSeguro Digital Ltd.: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has a current stock price of $10.08. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $10.35 after opening at $10.29. The stock’s low for the day was $10.01, and it eventually closed at $10.30. The market performance of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $19.49 on 08/26/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $7.51, recorded on 12/19/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of PAGS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s current trading price is -48.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.22%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $7.51 and $19.49. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 32.9 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 4.58 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 29.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.51B and boasts a workforce of 8778 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating PagSeguro Digital Ltd. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.59, with a change in price of +0.20. Similarly, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. recorded 4,350,428 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.02%.

PAGS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PAGS stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

PAGS Stock Stochastic Average

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 31.53%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 12.50%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 21.94% and 25.39%, respectively.

PAGS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 15.33% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 27.76%. The price of PAGS leaped by -19.81% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.95%.