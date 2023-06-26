OPEN Stock: Exploring Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s Growth

The stock price for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) currently stands at $2.93. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $3.19 after starting at $3.17. The stock’s lowest price was $2.84 before closing at $3.17. Opendoor Technologies Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $6.39 on 08/12/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.92 on 12/27/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of OPEN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -54.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 219.52%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.92 to $6.39. In the Real Estate sector, the Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 86.11 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.22.78 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 72.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.87B and boasts a workforce of 2570 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.97, with a change in price of +0.86. Similarly, Opendoor Technologies Inc. recorded 24,424,262 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +41.55%.

Examining OPEN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OPEN stands at 3.82. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.47.

OPEN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 75.68%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 56.78%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 68.25% and 71.94% respectively.

OPEN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 152.59%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 132.54%. The price of OPEN fallen by 21.07% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.68%.