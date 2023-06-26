Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s current trading price is -3.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 186.01%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.96 and $2.85. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 14.0 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.37 million over the last three months. The current stock price for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) is $2.74. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $3.3942 after opening at $2.58. It dipped to a low of $2.52 before ultimately closing at $2.52. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $2.85 on 06/23/23, and the lowest price during that time was $0.96, recorded on 07/06/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 120.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 148.54M and boasts a workforce of 29 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.55, with a change in price of +0.91. Similarly, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. recorded 456,435 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +49.73%.

How ONCY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ONCY stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

ONCY Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 71.47%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 65.09%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 78.13% and 74.76%, respectively.

ONCY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 68.10% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 43.46%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ONCY has fallen by 53.07%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 40.51%.