Nikola Corporation’s Banking’s 100-Day Moving Average at 1.3982: Will the Stock Break Through?

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) currently has a stock price of $1.29. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1.33 after opening at $1.30. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.24 before it closed at $1.38. The market performance of Nikola Corporation has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company's stock achieved a high of $8.97 on 08/08/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.52, recorded on 06/06/23.



52-week price history of NKLA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Nikola Corporation’s current trading price is -85.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 147.60%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.52 and $8.97. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 68.13 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 45.09 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 964.88M and boasts a workforce of 1500 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3982, with a change in price of -1.2200. Similarly, Nikola Corporation recorded 34,074,113 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -48.61%.

NKLA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NKLA stands at 0.58. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.54.

NKLA Stock Stochastic Average

Nikola Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 58.75%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 58.75%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.86% and 63.76%, respectively.

NKLA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -40.28%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -42.92%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NKLA has fallen by 65.26%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.86%.