Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock's current standing and prospects for future performance. Mullen Automotive Inc.'s current trading price is -99.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.42%. The stock's price range for this period has been between $0.16 and $39.25 The company's shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 144.04 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 57.07 million over the last three months. The stock of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is currently priced at $0.17. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.1868 after opening at $0.1715. The day's lowest price was $0.161 before the stock closed at $0.18.



The market performance of Mullen Automotive Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $39.25 on 06/27/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.16 on 06/20/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -93.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 46.31M and boasts a workforce of 118 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.3112, with a change in price of -7.9929. Similarly, Mullen Automotive Inc. recorded 40,456,434 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -97.92%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MULN stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MULN Stock Stochastic Average

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 0.52%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 1.75%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 3.28% and 3.07%, respectively.

MULN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -97.63% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -97.00%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MULN has leaped by -81.36%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -35.17%.