MGOL’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -39.78% this year. The price of MGOL fallen by 149.51% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 30.84%. 52-week price history of MGOL Stock A stock's 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. MGO Global Inc.'s current trading price is -83.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 204.35%. The stock's price range over this timeframe has been between $0.92 and $16.61. The shares of the Communication Services sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.63 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 2.31 million over the last three months.



The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 177.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.82M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.53, with a change in price of +0.42. Similarly, MGO Global Inc. recorded 1,720,457 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.65%.

MGOL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MGOL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MGOL Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for MGO Global Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 80.69%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 80.00%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 87.97% and 86.45%, respectively.