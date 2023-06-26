Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Mercury Systems Inc.’s current trading price is -50.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -5.89%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $34.13 and $65.42 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.07 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.39 million over the last three months. The present stock price for Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) is $32.12. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $36.335 after an opening price of $36.15. The stock briefly fell to $34.70 before ending the session at $34.87. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Mercury Systems Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $65.42 on 06/30/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $34.13 on 06/26/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -34.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.12B and boasts a workforce of 2537 employees.

Mercury Systems Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Mercury Systems Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 46.96, with a change in price of -17.72. Similarly, Mercury Systems Inc. recorded 405,332 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.45%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MRCY stands at 0.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

MRCY Stock Stochastic Average

Mercury Systems Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 14.57%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 22.51%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 8.52% and 7.08%, respectively.

MRCY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -28.21% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -26.80%. The price of MRCY leaped by -19.78% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -16.92%.