MEC’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $5.95 to $16.66 – What’s Next for Investors?

52-week price history of MEC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Mayville Engineering Company Inc.’s current trading price is -18.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 127.42%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $5.95 and $16.66. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.63 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.12 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 282.03M and boasts a workforce of 2300 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Mayville Engineering Company Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Mayville Engineering Company Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.61, with a change in price of -2.02. Similarly, Mayville Engineering Company Inc. recorded 127,025 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.00%.

MEC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MEC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.37.

MEC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Mayville Engineering Company Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 66.72%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 54.17%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 78.16% and 85.59%, respectively.

MEC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 6.79%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 2.27%. The price of MEC increased 3.52% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.26%.