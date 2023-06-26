Marathon Oil Corporation Inc. (MRO) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -18.34%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -20.31%. The price of MRO decreased -7.97% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.94%. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) stock is currently valued at $22.10. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $22.1899 after opening at $21.89. The stock briefly dropped to $21.86 before ultimately closing at $21.95. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Marathon Oil Corporation experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $33.42 on 11/07/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $19.42 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of MRO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Marathon Oil Corporation’s current trading price is -33.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.83%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$19.42 and $33.42. The Marathon Oil Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 3.08 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 11.34 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.04B and boasts a workforce of 1570 employees.

Marathon Oil Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating Marathon Oil Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.11, with a change in price of -5.31. Similarly, Marathon Oil Corporation recorded 11,262,917 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.33%.

MRO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MRO stands at 0.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

MRO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Marathon Oil Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 12.30%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 11.58%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 7.41% and 16.52%, respectively.