Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. Inc. (MARA) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 271.64%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 225.06%. The price of MARA fallen by 36.37% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 35.79%.

In terms of market performance, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $18.88 on 08/11/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $3.11 on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of MARA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -32.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 308.68%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.11 and $18.88. The Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 87.14 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 35.12 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 50.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.20B and boasts a workforce of 30 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.63, with a change in price of +5.54. Similarly, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. recorded 35,309,398 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +77.27%.

MARA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MARA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.34.

MARA Stock Stochastic Average

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 91.58%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 91.58%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 83.95% and 85.28%, respectively.

