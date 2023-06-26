Macy’s Inc. (M) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Macy’s Inc.’s current trading price is -39.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.87%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $12.80 and $25.12 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.15 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 12.73 million over the last three months. At present, Macy’s Inc. (M) has a stock price of $15.22. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $15.24 after an opening price of $15.02. The day’s lowest price was $14.875, and it closed at $15.00. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The market performance of Macy’s Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $25.12 on 02/03/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $12.80 on 06/01/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Macy’s Inc. (M) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.16B and boasts a workforce of 94570 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.91, with a change in price of -8.43. Similarly, Macy’s Inc. recorded 11,528,081 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.67%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for M stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.72.

M Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Macy’s Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 45.93%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 64.34%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 62.47% and 66.22%, respectively.

M Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -26.32%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -25.49%. Over the last 30 days, the price of M has fallen by 0.23%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.01%.