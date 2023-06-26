LYRA’s Market Whiplash: 37.90% YTD Rise, 61.57% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 37.90%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 72.51%. The price of LYRA increased 61.57% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 44.82%. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) stock is currently valued at $4.33. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $4.46 after opening at $3.73. The stock briefly dropped to $3.70 before ultimately closing at $3.66. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Lyra Therapeutics Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $6.99 on 08/09/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.86 on 03/27/23.

52-week price history of LYRA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Lyra Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -38.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 132.80%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.86 and $6.99. The Lyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.61 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.1 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 115.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 220.18M and boasts a workforce of 58 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.51, with a change in price of +1.67. Similarly, Lyra Therapeutics Inc. recorded 82,407 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +62.78%.

LYRA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LYRA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

LYRA Stock Stochastic Average

Lyra Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 94.86%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 93.81%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.39% and 88.51%, respectively.