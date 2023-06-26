Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Lordstown Motors Corp.’s current trading price is -94.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.76%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.90 and $55.95. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.18 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.36 million over the last 3 months. The present stock price for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is $2.98. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $3.3063 after an opening price of $3.27. The stock briefly fell to $2.98 before ending the session at $3.38. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Lordstown Motors Corp.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $55.95 on 08/04/22 and a low of $2.90 for the same time frame on 06/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -70.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 50.00M and boasts a workforce of 260 employees.

Lordstown Motors Corp.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Lordstown Motors Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.69, with a change in price of -15.47. Similarly, Lordstown Motors Corp. recorded 975,379 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -83.85%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RIDE stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

RIDE Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Lordstown Motors Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 1.42%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 2.07%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 10.54% and 15.86% respectively.

RIDE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -82.57% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -83.31%. The price of RIDE leaped by -30.07% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -29.22%.