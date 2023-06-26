Lifetime Brands Inc. Inc. (LCUT) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -32.67%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -37.15%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LCUT has leaped by -7.93%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.36%. Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) currently has a stock price of $5.11. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $5.24 after opening at $4.80. The lowest recorded price for the day was $4.80 before it closed at $4.61. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The market performance of Lifetime Brands Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $12.14 on 06/24/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $4.31, recorded on 06/21/23.

52-week price history of LCUT Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Lifetime Brands Inc.’s current trading price is -57.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.56%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $4.31 and $12.14. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.39 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 62040.0 over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 106.08M and boasts a workforce of 1260 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.82, with a change in price of -2.84. Similarly, Lifetime Brands Inc. recorded 78,766 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.72%.

LCUT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LCUT stands at 1.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.12.

LCUT Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Lifetime Brands Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 59.04%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 69.57%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 33.03% and 16.76%, respectively.