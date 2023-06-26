LESL’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -23.10% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -21.75%. The price of LESL leaped by -6.85% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -8.39%. The present stock price for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is $9.39. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $9.72 after an opening price of $9.35. The stock briefly fell to $9.27 before ending the session at $9.55. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Leslie’s Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $17.12 on 02/02/23 and the lowest value was $9.02 on 05/25/23.

52-week price history of LESL Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Leslie’s Inc.’s current trading price is -45.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.04%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$9.02 and $17.12. The Leslie’s Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 26.83 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 3.09 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.72B and boasts a workforce of 4200 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.35, with a change in price of -5.66. Similarly, Leslie’s Inc. recorded 3,502,615 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -37.61%.

LESL Stock Stochastic Average

Leslie’s Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 13.75%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 17.14%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 21.21% and 23.76%, respectively.