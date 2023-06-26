IronNet Inc. Inc. (IRNT) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -9.70%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 6.46%. The price of IRNT leaped by -3.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 44.54%. Currently, the stock price of IronNet Inc. (IRNT) is $0.21. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.2943 after opening at $0.1917. The stock touched a low of $0.172 before closing at $0.19. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



IronNet Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $3.06 on 06/24/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.14 on 06/15/23.

52-week price history of IRNT Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. IronNet Inc.’s current trading price is -93.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.50%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.14 and $3.06. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 29.43 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 2.94 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -39.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.81M and boasts a workforce of 104 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3210, with a change in price of -0.2163. Similarly, IronNet Inc. recorded 2,687,819 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -51.01%.

IRNT Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for IronNet Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 28.62%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 28.62%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 21.20% and 23.00%, respectively.