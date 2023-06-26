iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. iQIYI Inc.’s current trading price is -35.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 211.21%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.65 and $7.99. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.1 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 11.34 million over the last 3 months. The stock price for iQIYI Inc. (IQ) currently stands at $5.14. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $5.085 after starting at $5.04. The stock’s lowest price was $4.95 before closing at $5.00. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



In terms of market performance, iQIYI Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $7.99 on 02/13/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.65 on 10/24/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.97B and boasts a workforce of 4981 employees.

iQIYI Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 22 analysts are rating iQIYI Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.31, with a change in price of -1.59. Similarly, iQIYI Inc. recorded 13,122,710 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.66%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IQ stands at 2.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.10.

IQ Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for iQIYI Inc. over the last 50 days is 34.31%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 67.53%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 65.61% and 70.40%, respectively.

IQ Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -3.11%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 17.51%. The price of IQ fallen by 10.91% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.64%.