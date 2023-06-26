IonQ Inc.: Rising -19.57% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

The stock of IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is currently priced at $9.37. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $10.67 after opening at $10.06. The day’s lowest price was $9.20 before the stock closed at $9.43. IonQ Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $11.65 on 05/23/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $3.04 on 12/28/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of IONQ Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. IonQ Inc.’s current trading price is -19.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 208.22%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $3.04 to $11.65. In the Technology sector, the IonQ Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 22.36 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.8.38 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 93.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.84B and boasts a workforce of 202 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.66, with a change in price of +4.91. Similarly, IonQ Inc. recorded 6,703,975 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +110.09%.

Examining IONQ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IONQ stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

IONQ Stock Stochastic Average

Today, IonQ Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 64.15%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 19.78%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 18.53% and 18.67% respectively.

IONQ Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 171.59% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 152.56%. Over the past 30 days, the price of IONQ has leaped by -13.48%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.73%.