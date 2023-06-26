Innovid Corp. (CTV) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Innovid Corp.’s current trading price is -76.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.33%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.75 and $4.40 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 9.94 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.6 million over the last three months. Innovid Corp. (CTV) stock is currently valued at $1.03. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.08 after opening at $0.90. The stock briefly dropped to $0.8911 before ultimately closing at $0.93. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Innovid Corp. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $4.40 on 09/06/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.75 on 04/13/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Innovid Corp. (CTV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 143.49M and boasts a workforce of 531 employees.

Innovid Corp.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Innovid Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3517, with a change in price of -1.1600. Similarly, Innovid Corp. recorded 561,438 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -52.97%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CTV stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.10.

CTV Stock Stochastic Average

Innovid Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 44.44%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 28.41%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 12.71% and 7.72%, respectively.

CTV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -39.77%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -48.24%. The price of CTV decreased -8.85% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.74%.