Innodata Inc. (INOD) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Innodata Inc.’s current trading price is -26.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 277.70%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.78 and $14.22. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.85 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.4 million over the last 3 months. At present, Innodata Inc. (INOD) has a stock price of $10.50. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $12.9916 after an opening price of $12.67. The day’s lowest price was $9.93, and it closed at $13.04. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Innodata Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $14.22 on 06/21/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $2.78 on 09/23/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Innodata Inc. (INOD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 47.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 294.42M and boasts a workforce of 4205 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.08, with a change in price of +6.58. Similarly, Innodata Inc. recorded 348,611 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +167.86%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INOD stands at 0.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.34.

INOD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Innodata Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 56.99%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 31.17%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 64.08% and 75.75% respectively.

INOD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 254.13%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 267.13%. Over the last 30 days, the price of INOD has fallen by 7.03%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.71%.