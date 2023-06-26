iMedia Brands Inc. Inc. (IMBI) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -69.23% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -58.98%. Over the past 30 days, the price of IMBI has leaped by -19.27%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 29.71%. The stock of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) is currently priced at $0.20. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.1658 after opening at $0.1538. The day’s lowest price was $0.14 before the stock closed at $0.14. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



iMedia Brands Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $1.81 on 08/19/22 and the lowest value was $0.14 on 06/14/23.

52-week price history of IMBI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. iMedia Brands Inc.’s current trading price is -89.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.57%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.14 and $1.81. The iMedia Brands Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 35.22 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.6 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -58.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.92M and boasts a workforce of 1096 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4351, with a change in price of -0.7069. Similarly, iMedia Brands Inc. recorded 763,595 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -79.43%.

IMBI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IMBI stands at 5.44. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.67.

IMBI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, iMedia Brands Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 14.97%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 29.37%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.28% and 13.92%, respectively.