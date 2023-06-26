Ideanomics Inc.’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

Currently, the stock price of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is $0.09. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.0989 after opening at $0.0989. The stock touched a low of $0.088 before closing at $0.10. The market performance of Ideanomics Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $0.89 on 06/24/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.02, recorded on 04/26/23. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of IDEX Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Ideanomics Inc.’s current trading price is -89.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 359.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.02 and $0.89. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 34.93 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 99.21 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 73.35M and boasts a workforce of 565 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.0930, with a change in price of -0.1182. Similarly, Ideanomics Inc. recorded 69,248,703 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -56.29%.

IDEX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IDEX stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

IDEX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ideanomics Inc. over the past 50 days is 65.87%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 59.96%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 66.34% and 66.65%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

IDEX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -44.02%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -50.38%. The price of IDEX fallen by 121.20% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.29%.