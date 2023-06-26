HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s current trading price is -97.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.06%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.35 and $23.83 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.63 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.41 million over the last three months. The stock of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) is currently priced at $0.51. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.5199 after opening at $0.50. The day’s lowest price was $0.46 before the stock closed at $0.47. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -73.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 47.91M and boasts a workforce of 548 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HUBC stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

HUBC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 14.64%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 50.11%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 39.82% and 32.48%, respectively.

HUBC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -97.08% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -96.48%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HUBC has leaped by -14.15%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.21%.