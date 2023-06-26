Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 3.48B Market Cap

The stock of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) is currently priced at $1.70. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.71 after opening at $1.63. The day’s lowest price was $1.62 before the stock closed at $1.70. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $4.91 on 08/11/22 and a low of $1.12 for the same time frame on 05/03/23. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of DNA Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -65.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.79%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.12 and $4.91. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 52.96 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 20.72 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 38.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.48B and boasts a workforce of 1292 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4846, with a change in price of -0.1200. Similarly, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. recorded 21,437,297 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.59%.

Examining DNA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DNA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DNA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 62.47%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 38.70%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 43.44% and 56.93%, respectively.

DNA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 0.59% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 3.03%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DNA has fallen by 11.84%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.82%.