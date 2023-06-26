Home  »  Finance   »  Femasys Inc. Inc. (FEMY) Price Performance: A Tech...

Femasys Inc. Inc. (FEMY) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -26.12%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -41.16%. The price of FEMY leaped by -11.35% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.82%.

The stock price for Femasys Inc. (FEMY) currently stands at $0.66. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.6116 after starting at $0.609. The stock’s lowest price was $0.55 before closing at $0.61.

In terms of market performance, Femasys Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.97 on 06/27/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.55 on 06/23/23.

52-week price history of FEMY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Femasys Inc.’s current trading price is -77.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.89%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.55 and $2.97. The Femasys Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 22.72 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 43310.0 over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -45.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.42M and boasts a workforce of 34 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9672, with a change in price of -0.5736. Similarly, Femasys Inc. recorded 255,508 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -47.38%.

FEMY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FEMY stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

FEMY Stock Stochastic Average

Femasys Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 9.35%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 29.19%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 22.80% and 16.87%, respectively.

