Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

In terms of market performance, Evelo Biosciences Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $3.29 on 08/11/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.02 on 04/27/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.29M and boasts a workforce of 66 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3264, with a change in price of -0.8500. Similarly, Evelo Biosciences Inc. recorded 6,343,045 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -83.33%.

EVLO Stock Stochastic Average

Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 49.27%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 39.66%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 35.23% and 34.34%, respectively.

EVLO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -89.44% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -88.36%. The price of EVLO fallen by 21.17% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 105.07%.