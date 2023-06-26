Home  »  Stock   »  Emerald Holding Inc. Inc. (EEX) Price Performance:...

Emerald Holding Inc. Inc. (EEX) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 11.58%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 2.60%. The price of EEX increased 17.91% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.05%.

Emerald Holding Inc. (EEX) stock is currently valued at $3.95. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $4.345 after opening at $4.30. The stock briefly dropped to $3.91 before ultimately closing at $4.36.

Emerald Holding Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $4.55 on 06/22/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $3.01 on 10/18/22.

52-week price history of EEX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Emerald Holding Inc.’s current trading price is -13.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.23%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.01 and $4.55. The Emerald Holding Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 1.78 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 60370.0 over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Emerald Holding Inc. (EEX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 254.58M and boasts a workforce of 759 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.76, with a change in price of +0.13. Similarly, Emerald Holding Inc. recorded 119,384 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.40%.

EEX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Emerald Holding Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 53.12%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 52.00%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.97% and 88.60%, respectively.

