Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock's current standing and prospects for future performance. Dyne Therapeutics Inc.'s current trading price is -32.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 71.43%. The stock's price range for this period has been between $6.12 and $15.63 The company's shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.33 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.49 million over the last three months. The stock price for Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) currently stands at $10.50. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $11.77 after starting at $11.60. The stock's lowest price was $10.335 before closing at $11.75.



Dyne Therapeutics Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $15.63 on 09/12/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $6.12 on 06/24/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 612.25M and boasts a workforce of 122 employees.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Dyne Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.38, with a change in price of -4.11. Similarly, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. recorded 446,767 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -28.13%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DYN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DYN Stock Stochastic Average

Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 30.78%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 3.80%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 21.06% and 24.73%, respectively.

DYN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -9.40%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -22.91%. The price of DYN leaped by -23.36% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.22%.