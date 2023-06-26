Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s current trading price is -89.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.29 and $3.44. The company, active in the Communication Services sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.04 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.14 million observed over the last three months. Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) currently has a stock price of $0.38. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.3824 after opening at $0.3483. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.3193 before it closed at $0.34. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $3.44 on 08/11/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.29 on 06/22/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -41.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.75M and boasts a workforce of 454 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Digital Media Solutions Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7549, with a change in price of -0.9999. Similarly, Digital Media Solutions Inc. recorded 142,039 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -72.46%.

DMS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Digital Media Solutions Inc. over the past 50 days is 19.07%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 42.93%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 26.30% and 16.34%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

DMS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -72.01%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -66.21%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DMS has leaped by -16.70%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.94%.