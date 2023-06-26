Company’s Banking Stock: Dissecting a 49.19% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid Growth

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) current stock price is $14.09. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $14.50 after opening at $14.44. The stock’s lowest point was $14.07 before it closed at $14.68. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $15.69 on 10/21/22, with the lowest value being $8.71 on 12/14/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of PBR Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s current trading price is -10.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 61.79%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $8.71 and $15.69. The Energy sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 22.81 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 21.79 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 49.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 89.47B and boasts a workforce of 45149 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.50, with a change in price of +2.81. Similarly, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras recorded 22,448,645 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.91%.

PBR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PBR stands at 0.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.55.

PBR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras over the last 50 days is at 81.76%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 74.22%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 87.82% and 92.49%, respectively.

PBR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 34.90%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 43.81%. The price of PBR increased 21.86% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.18%.