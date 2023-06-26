COIN Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

In terms of market performance, Coinbase Global Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $116.30 on 08/04/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $31.55 on 01/06/23. 52-week price history of COIN Stock A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Coinbase Global Inc.’s current trading price is -47.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 94.83%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $31.55 to $116.30. In the Financial sector, the Coinbase Global Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 26.0 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.15.01 million over the past three months. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.57B and boasts a workforce of 4510 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 61.62, with a change in price of +5.31. Similarly, Coinbase Global Inc. recorded 17,578,992 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.46%.

Examining COIN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COIN stands at 0.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.60.

COIN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Coinbase Global Inc. over the last 50 days is 57.62%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 75.46%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 63.17% and 57.23%, respectively.

COIN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 73.69% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 75.78%. The price of COIN fallen by 4.01% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 13.31%.