CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Examining a stock's 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. CNH Industrial N.V.'s current trading price is -23.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.53%. The stock's price range over this period has fluctuated between $10.60 and $17.98. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 76.35 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 5.41 million over the last 3 months. The stock price for CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) currently stands at $13.73. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $14.155 after starting at $14.15. The stock's lowest price was $13.58 before closing at $14.38.



CNH Industrial N.V. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $17.98 on 02/01/23 and the lowest value was $10.60 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.05B and boasts a workforce of 40070 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.81, with a change in price of -3.90. Similarly, CNH Industrial N.V. recorded 6,067,440 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.12%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNHI stands at 3.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.22.

CNHI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, CNH Industrial N.V.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 46.37%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 51.03%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 77.32% and 85.15% respectively.

CNHI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -14.51%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -14.24%. The price of CNHI leaped by -1.79% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.70%.