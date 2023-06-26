Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Clover Health Investments Corp.’s current trading price is -75.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.25%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.71 and $3.55 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 57.61 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 7.34 million over the last three months.
Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) stock is currently valued at $0.89. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.9584 after opening at $0.88. The stock briefly dropped to $0.863 before ultimately closing at $0.88.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off
Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".
Click Here to Download the FREE Report.
Sponsored
Sponsored
Clover Health Investments Corp.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $3.55 on 08/08/22 and a low of $0.71 for the same time frame on 04/26/23.
Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis
Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 410.69M and boasts a workforce of 656 employees.
Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends
Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9645, with a change in price of -0.3235. Similarly, Clover Health Investments Corp. recorded 7,875,658 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -26.74%.
Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis
The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CLOV stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.
CLOV Stock Stochastic Average
As of today, Clover Health Investments Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 45.56%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 29.56%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 23.90% and 21.53%, respectively.
CLOV Stock Price Performance Analysis
Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -4.63%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -8.53%. The price of CLOV decreased -12.23% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.88%.