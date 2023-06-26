CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. CleanSpark Inc.’s current trading price is -35.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 154.80%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.74 and $6.84. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Financial reached around 2.97 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 8.15 million over the last three months. CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) current stock price is $4.43. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $4.99 after opening at $4.62. The stock’s lowest point was $4.49 before it closed at $4.59. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The stock market performance of CleanSpark Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $6.84 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $1.74, recorded on 12/19/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 64.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 528.26M and boasts a workforce of 121 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.51, with a change in price of +1.28. Similarly, CleanSpark Inc. recorded 6,785,275 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +40.38%.

How CLSK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CLSK stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

CLSK Stock Stochastic Average

CleanSpark Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 61.37%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 57.43%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 65.77% and 69.21%, respectively.

CLSK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 117.33%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 112.13%. The price of CLSK decreased -0.81% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.27%.